|
|
Enrique Moreno
El Paso - On October 10, 2019, Enrique Moreno was received into his mother Enriqueta's arms at the gates of Heaven. A staunch defender of justice, his life stands as a beacon of integrity, excellence, and a devotion to the principle of law that will not be equaled in our lifetimes. He was born in Chihuahua to his beloved parents, Enriqueta, a seamstress, and Manuel, a carpenter. Enrique grew up in El Paso, where he attended public schools. Upon his graduation from Austin High School, Enrique attained his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his law degree from Harvard Law School.
Enrique, one of God's most humble servants, was brilliantly successful as an attorney. More importantly, he was an exemplary son, father, brother, uncle, godfather, and an irreplaceable mentor, counselor, and loving companion. Enrique was a tireless ally to people who, by circumstance or choice, were fighting for justice.
In a singular distinction that speaks to his exemplary capacities as an attorney, he was nominated in 1999 by President Bill Clinton for a judgeship on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals—the first El Pasoan to be so honored. He received, unanimously, the highest rating given judicial nominees by the American Bar Association. President Clinton re-nominated him to the Fifth Circuit on January 3, 2001.
Practicing in the areas of employment law and civil rights, he was consistently rated by state judges as one of the top three trial attorneys in El Paso. Throughout his career, he was listed by Woodward/White as one of the Best Lawyers in America; among the "Winningest Firms in the U.S." by the National Law Journal; as a "Texas Super Lawyer" by Texas Monthly (Top 100 in Texas); among the "Top Lawyers in El Paso" by the El Paso Herald Post Survey of State Judges; and as "Lawyer of the Year" by the Mexican American Bar Association of El Paso. He also received the "Albert Armendariz, Sr. Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Mexican American Bar Association. Enrique was a founding member and past President of the George A. McAlmon American Inn of Court. Always intensely proud of his Mexican ancestry and cultural heritage, he was honored to serve as Abogado Consultor (consulting attorney) del Gobierno de Mexico. Two of the last cases of his life involved seeking justice for the surviving families of a Guatemalan child, as well as Mexican citizens who all lost their lives in tragic, high-profile incidents. In his remarks concerning the cases, Enrique stated his quest for answers was "for the benefit of the American people, our values and our institutions."
While the law was the vehicle where Enrique exercised the principles of equal rights which he cherished, it was through community service where his passion, perseverance, sense of humor and his love for humanity were most evident. It was also the field where his powerful participation shaped and transformed lives, established organizations, launched numerous candidacies, advocated for ethical government, and guided editorial content—all through a lens of humanity, decency, and compassionate support for the most vulnerable. His commitment to improving El Paso, the city fortunate to be his home, was also recognized by numerous groups. Among the awards he most treasured were the Civil Rights Award from the El Paso Chapter of the NAACP; the Guadalupe Award for Community Service from the Hispanic Leadership Institute; the Eagle Award for Community Advocacy from the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; the "Lucy G. Acosta Humanitarian Award" from the League of United Latin American Citizens; the "Border Hero Award" from Las Americas Immigrant and Refugee Center; and the "Sembrador Del Bien" from Sin Fronteras Farmworker Organizing Project. Enrique also received the Reconocimiento Ohtli (Ohtli Award) for Community Service, the honor the Mexican Government bestows on citizens who work in the United States and other countries and who have promoted the Mexican culture or who have been of assistance to Mexican citizens.
Enrique is survived by Carla Monsisvais, his love; Manuel Moreno, Sr., his father; Rosa Moreno, his sister; Manuel Moreno, Jr., his brother; Enrique Moreno, Jr., his son; Joe and Anna Rodriguez, his stepchildren; nieces Priscilla Marks (Simon); Sasha Moreno, Danielle Moreno; nephews Manuel Moreno III, Oswaldo Diaz, Erik Adrian Moreno; great nephews Alexander Enrique Marks, Jason Diego Marks; and, great niece Olivia Diaz.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Enriqueta.
Pallbearers are Richard Bischoff, Carlos David Chacón, Oswaldo Diaz, Hon. Jaime Esparza, Simon Marks, Victor Monsisvais, Jr., Erik Adrian Moreno, Manuel Moreno, Jr., Manuel Moreno III, Joe David Rodriguez, and, Juan Luis Salinas.
Honorary pallbearers are Fermin Acosta, Hon. John Chatman, Fermin Dorado, Pete Duarte, Arturo Moreno, Hon. Carlos León, Jose Limón, Mauricio Ibarra, Alexander Enrique Marks, Jason Diego Marks, Hon. Philip R. Martinez, Luis Diego Salinas, Hon. Ricardo Samaniego, and Hon. Tom Spieczny.
Lectors are Hon. Alicia R. Chacón, Hon. Enriqueta Fierro, Hon. Marta Durón Hernandez, Hon. Lilia B. Limón, Margarita Sanchez, and Rosamaria Vallodolid.
A rosary and visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 131 South Zaragoza Road, with the rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass, to be celebrated by Bishop Mark J. Seitz, will be held at noon on Monday, October 14, 2019, also at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Concelebrants are Monsignor Arturo Bañuelas and Father Miguel Briseño. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at the El Paso Cancer Treatment Center and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to support the work of Annunciation House, 1003 E. San Antonio Ave, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Enrique was blessed to have walked the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, journeying from France to the tomb of St. James in Santiago, Spain. He would want to wish everyone "buen camino" for the journey that awaits us all.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019