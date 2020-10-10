1/1
Enrique Padilla
Enrique Padilla

El Paso - Enrique Padilla, 75, was called to his heavenly home on September 26, 2020 and was reunited in heaven with his son, Luis Padilla; mother, Juana Rodriguez; and parents who raised him, Luis and Amparo Padilla.

Enrique was a genuine and generous soul - he would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He was outgoing and witty and will leave his family and friends with a wealth of wonderful memories and funny stories. He loved his family; his children and grandchildren held a special place in his heart and he will remain in theirs.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Silvia Padilla; son, Mauricio Padilla (Nancy); daughters, Dina Rocha (Eleuterio), Amparo Padilla; 21 grandchildren; brother, Jose Luis Antonio Martinez; nephew, Lorenzo Rodriguez; and niece, Luz Rodriguez.

Visitation: Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10:30am to 8:00pm with Prayer Service at 6:00pm at Iglesia Llamamiento de Dios, 1215 Kessler Dr., El Paso, Texas 79907. Funeral Service: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00am at Iglesia Llamamiento de Dios. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
