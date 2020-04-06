|
Enriqueta Salazar
El Paso - Enriqueta Salazar, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in El Paso on March 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in El Paso on August 19, 1931, the second of six children, Queta was known for her exquisite fashion sense, teasing jokes, and staunch faith in the Lord. She is survived by daughter Sally Salazar De La Garza of El Paso, son Oscar Salazar (Carol) of Tucson, granddaughters Layla Salazar Palomino (Gerardo), Sarah De La Garza Stayton (Christopher), and Samantha Salazar (Ian), great-granddaughter Maya De La Torre, siblings Julieta Cervantes Mireles (Alberto), Hector Cervantes, and Alicia Cervantes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Due to the Corona pandemic, services will be scheduled at a later date. The family prays everyone adopts smart practices and stays safe during this difficult time.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020