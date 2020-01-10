Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Resources
More Obituaries for Erasmo Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erasmo "Chino" Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erasmo "Chino" Martinez Obituary
Erasmo "Chino" Martinez

El Paso - On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Erasmo "Chino" Martinez, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74.

Chino was born on November 25, 1945 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. From the young age of 15 he worked as a roofer. In 1964, he met and married his wife Simona Martinez. They raised three sons, Rey E. Martinez, Jorge Martinez, Juan Manual Martinez, and a daughter, Bertha Martinez. In 1984, he founded his own business along with his sons, Chino & Sons Roofing Co.

Chino loved classic cars and hotrods. He spent much of his off time collecting and restoring them. He especially loved his 1951 Chevy truck. He spawned this avid love of classics amongst his sons and grandchildren.

He is preceded by his stepfather, Manual Elizondo, mother, Luz Elizondo and brother, Angel. He is survived by his devoted wife, Simona Martinez, his four children, Rey, Jorge, Juan, Bertha, his 12 brothers and sisters; Luis, Manny, Javier, Raymond, Antonio, Jose, Licha, Elena, Yolanda, Mary, Pat, Alicia, several cousins, nieces, nephews, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Funeraria Del Angel - 8817 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79904, Sunday, January 12 from 3pm - 8pm with a rosary at 5pm. Funeral Service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel at 10 am followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday, January 13.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erasmo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -