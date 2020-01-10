|
Erasmo "Chino" Martinez
El Paso - On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Erasmo "Chino" Martinez, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74.
Chino was born on November 25, 1945 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. From the young age of 15 he worked as a roofer. In 1964, he met and married his wife Simona Martinez. They raised three sons, Rey E. Martinez, Jorge Martinez, Juan Manual Martinez, and a daughter, Bertha Martinez. In 1984, he founded his own business along with his sons, Chino & Sons Roofing Co.
Chino loved classic cars and hotrods. He spent much of his off time collecting and restoring them. He especially loved his 1951 Chevy truck. He spawned this avid love of classics amongst his sons and grandchildren.
He is preceded by his stepfather, Manual Elizondo, mother, Luz Elizondo and brother, Angel. He is survived by his devoted wife, Simona Martinez, his four children, Rey, Jorge, Juan, Bertha, his 12 brothers and sisters; Luis, Manny, Javier, Raymond, Antonio, Jose, Licha, Elena, Yolanda, Mary, Pat, Alicia, several cousins, nieces, nephews, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Funeraria Del Angel - 8817 Dyer Street El Paso, TX 79904, Sunday, January 12 from 3pm - 8pm with a rosary at 5pm. Funeral Service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel at 10 am followed by burial at Restlawn Memorial Park on Monday, January 13.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020