|
|
Erica Katherine Portillo
El Paso - My Beautiful Daughter Erica Katherine Portillo, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36, on December 11, 2019. She joins her Father Manuel R Portillo and her Grandmother Teresa Lopez in heaven. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She was not only my daughter, she was my best friend. Erica was the most loving daughter, sister and mother. My heart is forever broken. She was taken too soon. She was full of life and full of love. She still had many dreams to fulfill. She leaves behind her loving son that she adored Rey Nathaniel Rivera, and her fiancé Michael Bailey. Those who truly loved and knew her will forever miss her. She is survived by her son Rey Nathaniel Rivera: Her Fiancé Michael Bailey. Mother and Step Father, Mary and Cesar Coutino; her brothers, Manuel Rodolfo Portillo Jr. and Javier Adrian Portillo. She's also survived by her Grandparents, Aunts/Uncles, cousins and nephews and nieces she loved so much. May your beautiful light shine upon us. In our hearts you will forever be.
Funeral Services are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located on 8817 Dyer Street El Paso TX, 79904. A viewing visitation will be held on Monday December 23 from 9:00am till 2:00pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, followed by a committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park located on 4848 Alps Drive El Paso TX, 79904.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019