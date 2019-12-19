Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Portillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Katherine Portillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica Katherine Portillo Obituary
Erica Katherine Portillo

El Paso - My Beautiful Daughter Erica Katherine Portillo, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 36, on December 11, 2019. She joins her Father Manuel R Portillo and her Grandmother Teresa Lopez in heaven. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She was not only my daughter, she was my best friend. Erica was the most loving daughter, sister and mother. My heart is forever broken. She was taken too soon. She was full of life and full of love. She still had many dreams to fulfill. She leaves behind her loving son that she adored Rey Nathaniel Rivera, and her fiancé Michael Bailey. Those who truly loved and knew her will forever miss her. She is survived by her son Rey Nathaniel Rivera: Her Fiancé Michael Bailey. Mother and Step Father, Mary and Cesar Coutino; her brothers, Manuel Rodolfo Portillo Jr. and Javier Adrian Portillo. She's also survived by her Grandparents, Aunts/Uncles, cousins and nephews and nieces she loved so much. May your beautiful light shine upon us. In our hearts you will forever be.

Funeral Services are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located on 8817 Dyer Street El Paso TX, 79904. A viewing visitation will be held on Monday December 23 from 9:00am till 2:00pm with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, followed by a committal service at Restlawn Memorial Park located on 4848 Alps Drive El Paso TX, 79904.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -