Erik E. Estrada "Bates"
El Paso - ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA "BATES" entered into the hand of his Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 48. He was a loving son, father, brother, friend and will be greatly missed. He was a graduate of Coronado High School and played football for Coronado and acquired his nickname "Bates" from his coaches for his play like Bill Bates from the Dallas Cowboys. He was a longtime general manager in the bar and restaurant industry. He is survived by his beloved mother Barbara Ann Estrada, his father Edward Estrada, his loving son Joshua Edward Estrada, his beloved siblings; Lewis Estrada, Jason Estrada, Patricia Ann Clements and Bianca Estrada. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019