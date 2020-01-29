|
Erin Teresa Hawkins
El Paso - On Saturday, January 25th, 2020, Erin Hawkins (Lee) passed away at the young age of 37. Erin was born on October 7th, 1982 at William Beaumont Army Medical Center to Dr. Daniel Lee and Laurie Horn. She spent almost two decades of her life living in El Paso. Erin grew up spending a significant amount of time with her grandparents, the late Susan and Howard Buck. She was a graduate from Americas High School and was actively involved during school in the theater department and golf team. Erin earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Augusta State University and returned to El Paso to pursue a career as a Department of the Army Civil Servant at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Erin will be remembered as a kind spirit with a beautiful sense of humor. She is survived by her parents, Laurie Horn and Dr. Daniel Lee; her step-parents Nancy Crawford and Ray Horn; her daughter Kailyn Hawkins; her siblings Kirsten, Molly and Scott Lee. A memorial service to celebrate Erin's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
