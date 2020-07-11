Erlinda OlivasEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, Erlinda Olivas, was called to her heavenly home on July 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Through her struggle, Linda found strength and ultimately peace, from her devotion to family and her firm belief in God. Linda never wavered in her faith of God's will. She is greatly admired for the courageous, dignified, and uncomplaining battle she fought with cancer for several years.Linda was a long-time employee of the Socorro Independent School District. Her radiant smile, generous nature, and cheerful personality made Linda well-loved by her friends and colleagues.She was warmly welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Santos and Eduardo Ayala; sisters, Lorenza Franco, Teresa Avila, Margarita Mesa; and brothers, Pedro Ayala and Roberto Ayala.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Arturo; sons, Steven Olivas and Christopher Olivas; sisters, Anita Davila, Alice Zacour, Yolanda Alvidrez, Corina Loweree; brother, Antonio Ayala, and numerous nephews and nieces.Special thanks to Debbie Garcia, RN, Cima Hospice for her compassionate care.Visitation: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 5:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home." I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." - 2 Timothy 4: 7-8