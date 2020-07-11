1/1
Erlinda Olivas
Erlinda Olivas

El Paso - Beloved wife, mother, sister, and aunt, Erlinda Olivas, was called to her heavenly home on July 9, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Through her struggle, Linda found strength and ultimately peace, from her devotion to family and her firm belief in God. Linda never wavered in her faith of God's will. She is greatly admired for the courageous, dignified, and uncomplaining battle she fought with cancer for several years.

Linda was a long-time employee of the Socorro Independent School District. Her radiant smile, generous nature, and cheerful personality made Linda well-loved by her friends and colleagues.

She was warmly welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Santos and Eduarda Ayala; sisters, Lorenza Franco, Teresa Avila, Margarita Mesa; and brothers, Pedro Ayala and Roberto Ayala.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Arturo; sons, Steven Olivas and Christopher Olivas; sisters, Anita Davila, Alice Zacour, Yolanda Alvidrez, Corina Loweree; brother, Antonio Ayala, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Special thanks to Debbie Garcia, RN, Cima Hospice for her compassionate care.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with Rosary at 5:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.

" I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." - 2 Timothy 4: 7-8






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
JUL
15
Rosary
05:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
2 entries
July 11, 2020
Such a beautiful lady. I can only imagine what she must look like as an angel. She surely has earned her wings. Rest in eternal peace dear cousin.
Mary L Ramos
Family
July 11, 2020
Linda was a beautiful soul. Her and my sister Linda were best friends in school. A very cute story about her is when she and my sister went to first grade--they walked to school together. At lunch time, they thought the school day was over, so they started walking home together. I believe someone caught them and brought them back. They stayed close through high school and beyond.
Friend
