Ernest James VigilEl Paso - On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Ernest (Ernie) James Vigil, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away at the age of 56. Ernie was born on September 10, 1963 in El Paso, TX to Santiago and Locha Vigil. He went on to grow up in El Paso and raise two children of his own, Lauren and Jacob Vigil. In 2002 Ernie moved to Tucson, AZ in hopes of providing a better life for his family. He worked there as a Manufacturing Engineer at Raytheon Missile Systems. He was well known for being an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan or of "anyone who played against the Dallas Cowboys." Ernie loved good food, a good drink, and dancing the night away to some classic country music. He was heavily invested in ensuring his children were successful in life, always encouraging, challenging, and living vicariously through them. He was a proud grandfather who looked forward to taking grandson, Lucio, on fishing trips, camping weekends, and creating unforgettable Christmases (his favorite holiday). Once his children were well set in establishing their futures, he was drawn back to El Paso, where he was then set to serve his parents as a caring son. Ernie is survived by daughter Lauren (Abel) and grandson Lucio; and his son Jacob. He is further survived by father and mother Santiago and Locha, his brother, John and his children John and Josh; his sister Patti and her children, Briana and Gabrielle; his Aunt Vanje and Uncle Frank Macias, and many cousins. A service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at the Martin Funeral Home East at 8 o'clock a.m. A burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.