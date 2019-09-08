|
Ernest Mitchell
Santa Teresa - Ernest Mitchell of Santa Teresa, New Mexico passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 .
He was a United States Army Air Corps Veteran. He served WWII in Australia and the Philippines.
He was born in Adelphia , New Jersey and spent his childhood in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
When he returned from WWII he married Ann and they moved to Belmar on the Jersey shore . There he worked as a civil engineer and spent his free time traveling with the family and fishing with his friend, Ben.
In retirement they moved to Bonita Springs, Florida and enjoyed many years there before moving to Santa Teresa.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Merrill and her husband Robert Minjarez of Santa Teresa, New Mexico , his daughter in law Becky Mitchell of Bishopville, Maryland, five grandchildren; Kerry, Amanda, Annie, Robert, Bethany and twelve great grandchildren ; Jed, Micah, Seth, Miri, Paul, Bea, Rainer, Jack , Summer, Parker, Easton and Graham.
Since his wife's death in 2013 he found camaraderie with all his wonderful Veteran friends he would meet every morning at McDonald's for coffee. He looked forward to that and I am happy he had such nice friends.
He was a great husband, dad and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
His funeral will be at Old Tenant Church in Manalapan, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 8, 2019