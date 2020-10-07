1/1
Ernestina Romo Newton
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestina Romo Newton

El Paso - Ernestina "Tina" Romo Newton, 89, November 6, 1930 - September 30, 2020

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Ernestina entered peacefully into Heaven with her loving family by her side.

Ernestina was born on a perfect fall day on November 6, 1930. From that day forward she brought nothing but love, happiness, and a touch of ornery to our lives and the lives of many others. She quickly became a lover of animals, especially cats. Always independent and strong-willed she lived life with courage, dignity, grace, and a touch of smart aleck wit we were all able to learn from.

She attended Bowie High School and graduated a proud Bowie Bear in 1949. In 1965 Ernestina married the love of her life Wayne who shared the same love for kitties that she did. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1987 after 36 long years and happy to do so!

Ernestina is preceded in death by her parents; Jesus and Evangelina Romo, her sisters Concepcion Colon and Rose Sanchez, her brothers Ernesto Romo, Jacinto Romo, Jesus Romo, and Edward Romo. She is survived by her sister Martha Calloway. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and cherished friends that she loved dearly!

In lieu of flowers, because Ernestina was and advocate for spay and neutering strays, please donate to your local animal shelter.

A Graveside Service will be held at 9:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend but must remain in their cars or you may view the service on Sunset Funeral Home - East Facebook page. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, for everyone's safety the family will not be receiving guests.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved