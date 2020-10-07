Ernestina Romo NewtonEl Paso - Ernestina "Tina" Romo Newton, 89, November 6, 1930 - September 30, 2020On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Ernestina entered peacefully into Heaven with her loving family by her side.Ernestina was born on a perfect fall day on November 6, 1930. From that day forward she brought nothing but love, happiness, and a touch of ornery to our lives and the lives of many others. She quickly became a lover of animals, especially cats. Always independent and strong-willed she lived life with courage, dignity, grace, and a touch of smart aleck wit we were all able to learn from.She attended Bowie High School and graduated a proud Bowie Bear in 1949. In 1965 Ernestina married the love of her life Wayne who shared the same love for kitties that she did. She retired from Southwestern Bell in 1987 after 36 long years and happy to do so!Ernestina is preceded in death by her parents; Jesus and Evangelina Romo, her sisters Concepcion Colon and Rose Sanchez, her brothers Ernesto Romo, Jacinto Romo, Jesus Romo, and Edward Romo. She is survived by her sister Martha Calloway. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and cherished friends that she loved dearly!In lieu of flowers, because Ernestina was and advocate for spay and neutering strays, please donate to your local animal shelter.A Graveside Service will be held at 9:30 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend but must remain in their cars or you may view the service on Sunset Funeral Home - East Facebook page. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, for everyone's safety the family will not be receiving guests.