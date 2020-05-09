|
Ernestine Burrell Horton
Ernestine Burrell Horton departed this life on May 7th to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her daughters and passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born on November 17, 1936 to the late Alex Burrell, Jr. and Lucille Bell Burrell in Demopolis, AL. She received Christ as her Savior on Aug. 12, 1947 and became a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church where she worked in various capacities.
Ernestine was affectionately known as "Totsie" and "Steen," and attended U.S Jones Elementary and High School in Demopolis, Al. Upon graduation, she moved to Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Lewis Business College. She moved to New York in 1957 and worked for Consolidated Edison Company. In 1961, she met the "love of her life," Charlie Horton, in New York's Central Park. He lovingly called her "Ernie" and the rest was history. They married and had two daughters, Cheryl and Cynthia in Denver, Colorado. After an overseas military tour in Bangkok, Thailand, the family moved to San Antonio, Texas joining the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she served in the mission ministry.
Upon her husband's retirement in 1972, the family relocated to El Paso, Texas where she joined Community Baptist Church. She served faithfully in the Woman's Missionary Union, enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and was active in Vacation Bible School. Ernestine was an excellent homemaker who enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, crafts, reading her Bible, and caring for others. She developed a love for reading at an early age and gleaned information from a myriad of interests. She freely shared her wisdom and spiritual values with others. She was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Lucille Burrell, Charlie Horton, husband, Benjamin and Thelma Horton, father and mother in-law, Gloria Horton, sister-in-law and Charlene Rowe, niece. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Cheryl Gayten (Henry), and Cynthia D. Horton. She also leaves to cherish her memory; brother-in-law, Samuel Horton (Mamie), a special sister, Corinne Lockett (Alvin), nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
A special thank you to Dr. Arianna Bender, Dr. Alfonso Chavez, and Dr. Uzodinma R. Dim for their exceptional care. The family is also grateful to Tender Care Home Health and Hospice El Paso.
A private ceremony will be performed and a celebration of life will be held at a future time. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home-East.
Published in El Paso Times from May 9 to May 11, 2020