Ernestine C. Schmidt
El Paso - Ernestine Elodia Claudio Schmidt, 86, was born in El Paso, Texas on October 22, 1933. Attended El Paso High School, met and married Walter J. Schmidt Sr. who was a soldier in the US Army Air Corps at Biggs Army Air Field, in El Paso County. Ernestine was a supportive military wife for 22 years and married to Walter for 58 years. Ernestine loved to share music, sing and dance. She enjoyed observing the individuality of all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ernestine C. Schmidt died on September 19, 2020 at 01:18pm, and was reunited with her husband Walter J. Sr. and son William James, who both preceded her in death. Ernestine is survived by her children; Walter Jr. and spouse Marchelle, surviving widow of William James Gayle Schmidt, Wyatt and spouse Maria E. Rivera, Wade and significant other Sherri. Grandchildren; Nathan, Catrina, Walter J. III, Matthew, Joseph, Christopher, Cathleen, Cynthia, Amber, Crystal Star, Justin, Jacob, Tyler, Crystal, Melana, and Dustin. 30 Great Grandchildren, and one Great, Great Grandchild. Gathering of Remembrance will be from 10:00am - 12:00pm, with Rosary at 12:00pm, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
