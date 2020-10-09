1/1
Ernestine C. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine C. Schmidt

El Paso - Ernestine Elodia Claudio Schmidt, 86, was born in El Paso, Texas on October 22, 1933. Attended El Paso High School, met and married Walter J. Schmidt Sr. who was a soldier in the US Army Air Corps at Biggs Army Air Field, in El Paso County. Ernestine was a supportive military wife for 22 years and married to Walter for 58 years. Ernestine loved to share music, sing and dance. She enjoyed observing the individuality of all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ernestine C. Schmidt died on September 19, 2020 at 01:18pm, and was reunited with her husband Walter J. Sr. and son William James, who both preceded her in death. Ernestine is survived by her children; Walter Jr. and spouse Marchelle, surviving widow of William James Gayle Schmidt, Wyatt and spouse Maria E. Rivera, Wade and significant other Sherri. Grandchildren; Nathan, Catrina, Walter J. III, Matthew, Joseph, Christopher, Cathleen, Cynthia, Amber, Crystal Star, Justin, Jacob, Tyler, Crystal, Melana, and Dustin. 30 Great Grandchildren, and one Great, Great Grandchild. Gathering of Remembrance will be from 10:00am - 12:00pm, with Rosary at 12:00pm, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Committal Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved