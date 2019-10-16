Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3320 George Dieter
Ernestine "Tina" Cintron


1934 - 2019
Ernestine "Tina" Cintron Obituary
Ernestine "Tina" Cintron

El Paso, Tx - Ernestine "Tina" Quiroz Cintron was born on March 15, 1934, in El Paso, TX, to Eduardo and Aurelia Quiroz. She passed away on October 6, 2019, and is survived by 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings. Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 3320 George Dieter, on Saturday, October 19th, at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support the ministry to which she was so faithful. This can be done by going to JW.org to the donations tab.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
