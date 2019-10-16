|
Ernestine "Tina" Cintron
El Paso, Tx - Ernestine "Tina" Quiroz Cintron was born on March 15, 1934, in El Paso, TX, to Eduardo and Aurelia Quiroz. She passed away on October 6, 2019, and is survived by 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 3 siblings. Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 3320 George Dieter, on Saturday, October 19th, at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support the ministry to which she was so faithful. This can be done by going to JW.org to the donations tab.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019