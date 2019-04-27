Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Ernesto Bustamante Obituary
Ernesto Bustamante

El Paso - Bowie High School Alumni (class of 1966) Ernesto Bustamante Sr. (72) passed away peacefully on Arpril 21, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. He was a life time resident of El Paso and a 30 year employee of the El Paso Independant School District, and a previous employee of Weaver Scopes. He was proceeded in death by his second wife Teresa Garcia Bustamante, his parents Jesus and Elvira, his brothers Raul, Jesus and sister Maria Luisa. He is survived by his brothers David, Leopodo, Roberto and first wife Hortencia Bustamante and their five children, Ernesto Jr, David, Rene, Beatriz and Alberto, and his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Carina, Jannette, Issac, Ernesto III, Katya, Paloma, David, Angel, Priscilla, and Freddy. He also had five great-grandchildren and many nephews and neices. He had a special bond with his compadre Fernie Ricon and his beloved god-daughter, Priscilla Rincon. He was also a caring step-father to Rudy Garcia and a loving father-in-law to Lorena, Missy and Sandra. He was a dedicated fan of the New York Giants and enjoyed bowling, playing softball, and playing his luck at the casinos. He had special bond with his brothers and a strict but loving relationship with his children and grandchildren. A special family member of the Garcia family and Rincon family. He will be truly missed but never forgotten, he will live forever in our hearts. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 Carolina Dr.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 27, 2019
