Ernesto Fernando Goeldner
El Paso - After a brief illness, Ernesto Fernando Goeldner passed away on December 8, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dolores (nee Bradford), his six children, Kathleen Neal (Andrew), Tricia Jay (J.L.), Debbie Saad (Jay), Ernie (Kaarin), Kurt (Cheryl) and Mikey (Amie), fifteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his niece and nephew, Erich Goeldner and Sonya Shore (Chris). He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on June 23, 1936 to Fernando and his much loved mother, Mabel Goeldner, both who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his brother, Erich, and his nephew, Bradley, who continues to be missed dearly. He leaves behind countless friends and business associates in El Paso and Mexico.
Ernesto attended El Paso High School and graduated from UTEP in 1959. His lifelong love of international business and management began with his work at Farah Manufacturing Company and continued with Royal Key and Maderas Selectas, to name a few. He entered the Mexican real estate market as part of his work for Grupo Bermudez and most recently served as Director of Corporate Services for NAI Mexico. His international expertise was valued by many in the industry. He was a voracious reader, keeping a cumulative list of all books he read, how long it took to finish them and how he rated them.
The family is grateful to all who helped with his recent illness, especially Doctor Yuri Caballero and Doctor Pablo Casares, and the staff at Kindred Hospice and Mountain View Health and Rehabilitation Facility.
Pallbearers are Kurt Goeldner, Mike Goeldner, Andrew Neal, J.L. Jay, Jay Saad, Donnie Laffoday and Brayden Goeldner.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ernie Goeldner, William Saad, Bradley Saad, John Jay, Dorian Goeldner, Ventura Badia and Guillermo Licon.
Visitation was held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Patrick Cathedral. Graveside Service will follow at 3:15 pm at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019