Ernesto FloresEl Paso - Ernesto Flores, 84, passed away September 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Flores, his sister, Mary Barba, his brothers, Angel Ortega and Rodolfo Ortega and his niece and nephew, Rose and Marc Acosta. He leaves behind his daughter Debi Krampen (Jerry), his long-time companion, Hortencia Enriquez, his nieces Becky Morales and Ida Briones (Juan), and his grandchildren, Corey (Amanda), Cody, Samantha, and Thomas and his great grandchildren, Kodah and Charleigh. We will be having a short, private service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to Terry Marquez, Freddy Ramos and Leticia Montes for their care and support.