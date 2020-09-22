1/1
Ernesto Flores
Ernesto Flores

El Paso - Ernesto Flores, 84, passed away September 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina Flores, his sister, Mary Barba, his brothers, Angel Ortega and Rodolfo Ortega and his niece and nephew, Rose and Marc Acosta. He leaves behind his daughter Debi Krampen (Jerry), his long-time companion, Hortencia Enriquez, his nieces Becky Morales and Ida Briones (Juan), and his grandchildren, Corey (Amanda), Cody, Samantha, and Thomas and his great grandchildren, Kodah and Charleigh. We will be having a short, private service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to Terry Marquez, Freddy Ramos and Leticia Montes for their care and support. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
