Ernesto HernandezEl Paso - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, father, grandpa and uncle, Ernesto (Ernie) Hernandez, age 71 on Nov. 4, 2020. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents Lorenzo and Josefina Hernandez, his siblings Federico, Maria Luisa, Margarita and Lorenzo Jr.Ernesto was born in El Paso, Texas on February 10, 1949 and was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Bowie High School - Class of 1969. After graduation he joined the U. S. Army and served his country proudly while stationed in Germany. Upon his return, he reacquainted himself with the trade he learned from Dad, being a carpet layer/installer and worked with various companies throughout the city until his retirement.He is survived by sisters Celia Hernandez, Lorenza Valenzuela (Carlos), Dolores Tornero (Victor), Terry Cereceres, Josefina Hernandez, Connie Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez. He is also survived by his pal, "Shorty" (Matty) who misses her daily walks with him. He was a father to Melissa Munoz, Ernesto Hernandez Jr. and Cynthia Hernandez and a grandpa to 7 grandchildren. He was known as Uncle Neto to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews near and far.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Vigil is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home - Carolina. Private burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery for immediate family.Due to the pandemic and funeral home restrictions there is a limited capacity of 50 people, Face masks MUST be worn and Social Distancing must be in place. NO Hugging or Kissing, PLEASE! THIS IS FOR THE SAFETY OF EVERYONE!"FLY high PALOMA BLANCA, you are free!