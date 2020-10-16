1/1
Ernesto Lara
1949 - 2020
Ernesto Lara

Ernesto Lara 70, passed away on August 7, 2020.

Ernesto was born on November 28, 1949 in El Paso, Texas to Robert and Ignacia Cordova Lara.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services was Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Fort Worth, Texas.

Interment services was Aug. 26, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetary in El Paso, Texas.

Survived by wife JoAnn Lara and step daughters Angie and Lisa, daughter Ivette, son Danny, 16 grandkids and great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews. Sisters Martha Alcantar and Cruz, Yolanda Herrera and Richie, Veronica Lara. Brothers Robert Lara and Loly of Calif. and David Lara.




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
