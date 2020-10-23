1/
Ernesto Medrano Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernesto Medrano Sr

Ernesto Medrano Sr went home to Jesus on October 20, 2020. We celebrate a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He joins his beloved wife Elsa, parents Pedro and Maria C., and brother Fernando in heaven. He is survived by daughters Yvonne Medrano, Melissa Hernandez, son Ernie Jr grandson Matthew Hernandez, and brother Raul and Pedro Medrano Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday October 26 from 10-12 at Perches Funeral Home,4946 Hondo Pass Dr followed by family graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Perches Funeral Homes - North East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Homes - North East
4946 Hondo Pass Dr
El Paso, TX 79924
(915) 260-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved