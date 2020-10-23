Ernesto Medrano Sr
Ernesto Medrano Sr went home to Jesus on October 20, 2020. We celebrate a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He joins his beloved wife Elsa, parents Pedro and Maria C., and brother Fernando in heaven. He is survived by daughters Yvonne Medrano, Melissa Hernandez, son Ernie Jr grandson Matthew Hernandez, and brother Raul and Pedro Medrano Jr.
Visitation will be held Monday October 26 from 10-12 at Perches Funeral Home,4946 Hondo Pass Dr followed by family graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 4848 Alps.