Ernesto Nicolas Soto Jr.
El Paso - Ernesto Nicolas Soto Jr., 50, passed away Tuesday, March 5th, 2019. Ernie is survived by his parents, Ernesto N. Soto Sr. and Shirley Soto, siblings; Stephen, Daniel, and Selena Soto, nieces; Hannan, Isabella, Olivia, Christiana, and Faith. Visitation for Ernie will be held Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Graveside Service will take place Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Ernie, we will miss you and love you forever and ever. Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019