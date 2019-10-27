Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Ortega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto Ortega

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernesto Ortega Obituary
Ernesto Ortega

El Paso - Ernesto Ortega, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Ernesto is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabel Ortega; sons, Alfredo (Norma), Rene (Rose) and Richard (Lori) Ortega; daughter, Sandra (Fernie) Serrano; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Paco Ortega. Visitation for Mr. Ortega will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 30th at 11:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernesto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now