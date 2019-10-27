|
Ernesto Ortega
El Paso - Ernesto Ortega, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Ernesto is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Isabel Ortega; sons, Alfredo (Norma), Rene (Rose) and Richard (Lori) Ortega; daughter, Sandra (Fernie) Serrano; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Paco Ortega. Visitation for Mr. Ortega will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, October 30th at 11:30 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019