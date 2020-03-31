Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Porras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto Porras


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernesto Porras Obituary
Ernesto Porras

El Paso - Ernesto Porras -89 yrs old, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Mach 29, 2020. Ernesto was born on May 15,1930 to Jose and Carmen Porras in El Paso Texas. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1949. He was a 3-sport athlete in high school. All State baseball player in 1948. Then played in Arizona Copper League winning the championship for the Juarez Indios as a pitcher in 1950. He then served in the Korean War. He was a proud Infantry Combat Army Veteran. He retired from EPFD after 29 yrs. He was preceded in death by his son Jose Luis and his wife Monica Leticia (Ponce), today April 1, would have been their 64 year marriage anniversary. Survived by his children Carmen Ramona Denning, Ernesto Jr., Benito Gabriel. HIs Grandchildren Ernesto, Angela, Monica and Carla. Great-Grandchildren Gabrielle, Sol, Angelina, Diamanda, Allanah, and Aaliyah.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernesto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -