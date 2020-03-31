|
|
Ernesto Porras
El Paso - Ernesto Porras -89 yrs old, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Mach 29, 2020. Ernesto was born on May 15,1930 to Jose and Carmen Porras in El Paso Texas. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1949. He was a 3-sport athlete in high school. All State baseball player in 1948. Then played in Arizona Copper League winning the championship for the Juarez Indios as a pitcher in 1950. He then served in the Korean War. He was a proud Infantry Combat Army Veteran. He retired from EPFD after 29 yrs. He was preceded in death by his son Jose Luis and his wife Monica Leticia (Ponce), today April 1, would have been their 64 year marriage anniversary. Survived by his children Carmen Ramona Denning, Ernesto Jr., Benito Gabriel. HIs Grandchildren Ernesto, Angela, Monica and Carla. Great-Grandchildren Gabrielle, Sol, Angelina, Diamanda, Allanah, and Aaliyah.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020