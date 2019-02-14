|
|
Ernesto (Neto) Raya passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 64. Neto was born on September 17, 1954 in El Paso, TX. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lucille Ontiveros; his children Lily Gomez (Raul), Joe Raya (Ginger) and Ernest Raya (Leslie); his grandchildren Joseph Gomez (Maria), Nycki Gomez, Anthony Gomez, Clarissa Raya, Emma Raya, Joshua Raya and Jonah Raya; his great grandchild Joseph Gomez Jr.; and surviving sisters Adelina Gutierrez (Adan) and Isela Raya. He will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and longtime friends.
Neto was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His loving heart and great sense of humor is what made him who he was. He loved being surrounded by his family and was always the life of the party. From the loud music he would play, to the jokes he would crack, everyone knew that there would never be a dull moment when he was around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. A Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10am at Guardian Angel Church, 3021, Frutas Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 14, 2019