Ernesto Saenz Duron
El Paso - Ernesto "Teto" Saenz Duron was called home on the evening of October 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 88 years old. Ernesto "Teto" was an El Paso, Texas native who served active duty in the United States Army, Company BN 759 Military Police BN from 1951 to 1953. He received the Army Occupation Medal in Germany while serving active duty. After serving active duty, he immediately enlisted into the U.S Army Reserves. He was discharged from the Enlisted Reserves in 1960 from the 441st Engineering Battalion at the rank specialist 5 (E-5). He was a Korean War Era Veteran. In his time after his service, he was employed with the U.S Postal Service and dedicated 37 years.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Maria Saenz, his father Luis Duron, and brothers Luis and Armando Duron.
He is survived by his brother Hector Duron, son Ernest Duron, daughter-in-law Veronica Duron, daughter Teddy Winslow, son-in-law Steven Winslow, daughter Terry Garcia, daughter Lori Ann Erb, son-in-law Michael Erb grand-children Ernie Duron, Erika Garcia, Cesar Garcia, David Garcia, Leslie Duron, Lori Duron, and Arabelle Erb.
Teto was a kind man who showed unconditional love for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating sweets, telling stories of his time in the U.S Army, and playing golf. He will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m to 9 p.m at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central.
Vigil will begin at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by the burial at 1 p.m at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
