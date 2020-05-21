Resources
El Paso -

Ernesto Valdez "Ernie", "Pacho", age 57, passed away Saturday, May 16.

Ernesto was employed with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety. He was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and was the family prankster and storyteller. Ernesto was highly regarded by his co-workers and friends and loved by his family.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Valdez, daughter Crystal (Angel), 3 grandchildren; parents, Andres and Eulalia Valdez; sisters Norma Valdez, Nora Ruiz (Alfonso), Elsa Taylor (Jason) and Edna Martinelli (Hank); several nephews and nieces. He will be profoundly missed.

Viewing is Monday, May 25 from 6 pm until 9 pm at Crestview Funeral Home. Service is Tuesday, May 26 at 10 am at Crestview Funeral Home East followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
