|
|
55th Wedding Anniversary
Ernie C. Diaz
Our treasured family times will be
forever engraved in our hearts.
We little knew that morning
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly.
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You did not go alone,
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide.
Though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken and
Nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
There's a special place in my heart
That only you can touch-
A place where I can go and feel you near.
Throughout the day I think of you.
I see your smile, hear your voice
And in my thoughts, you lovingly appear.
The way we love each other
Makes it hard to be apart
so when I can't hold you in my arms,
I hold you in my heart.
LOVE, BUM
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019