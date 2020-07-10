1/1
Esequiel Heredia
Esequiel Heredia

El Paso - Esequiel Heredia

June 10, 1941- July 6, 2020

Esequiel Heredia was called home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 79 years old. Born and raised in "El Barrio del Diablo" in El Paso's Southside, he was a hard-working man who was dedicated to his wife, his children, his grand-children and great grand children.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Cristina Heredia, his parents Jose and Luz Heredia, and nine siblings. He is survived by his children Michael Heredia, Georgina Marin, and Giovanna Heredia. Grandchildren; George Marin Jr., Lizette Heredia, and Michael Heredia Jr. Great Grandchildren; Aubrey De La Rosa and Mason Ezekiel Marin; and Brother; Esteban Heredia.

We love you Tata, we know you'll always be cheering us on from the sidelines. Thank you for always being there for ALL of us. You will be missed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Visitation and Committal Services will be held privately and restricted to just family at Funeraria Del Angel Central. Online Condolences may be sent at dignitymemorial.com /2292






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
