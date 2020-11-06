Esequiel "Kelo" Monarez Jr.Esequiel "Kelo" Monarez Jr, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and proud Airman, passed away on October 30, 2020. Kelo was born in Smeltertown on November 17, 1933 to Esequiel and Isaura Monarez. He graduated from Bowie High School and enlisted in the Navy to serve his country during the Korean War on the USS Piedmont. Following the Korean War, he enlisted in the Air Force and retired after 21 years of service. While in the Air Force, he served as a search and rescue specialist during the Vietnam War and was stationed at multiple locations around the world. He flew 83 combat missions and was recognized for the recovery of several pilots including two pilots downed in hostile territory. While serving at Aviano AFB, Italy, he met Maria Rita, his wife and life-long love. They married on December 2, 1962 in San Foca, Italy. They eventually settled in El Paso to raise their children and be close to family. They were always found side-by-side, especially on a dance floor. He was an avid golfer, always quick witted, and known for his great dance moves, kindness, generosity, and strong sense of family.He is survived by his wife (Rita), daughter (Sabrina), sons (Roberto (Lisa), Eduardo (Susan)), eight grandchildren (Joshua (Savannah), Gianna, Matthew, Giancarlo, Jacob, Joseph, Isabella, Alejandro), one great-grandson (Jasper), brothers (Jose Angel, Arturo), sisters (Emma, Irma, Estella) and preceded in death by his daughter Paula (Julio).Visitation will be a from 5 to 7 pm on 12 November at La Paz Faith Center, 1201 N. Piedras. Private services to be held at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020.In leu of flowers, the family asks charitable contributions be made to Hospice of El Paso in support of their indigent care program.