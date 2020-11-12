Esperans Daw AyoubEl Paso - Esperans Daw AyoubEsperans Daw Ayoub of El Paso, Texas passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on September 16th, 1930. She was the daughter of Lebanese immigrants, Wade and Emilie Daw. Her early years were spent in Coolidge, Arizona helping her family run their grocery store. After the family relocated to El Paso, she graduated from Austin High School and attended Texas Western College where she studied Education for three years.On November 30, 1952 she married the love of her life, Joseph John Ayoub. They were married for 68 years. Their traditional roles were clearly defined. She would be the consummate wife and mother, and he would be the father and provider. She stayed involved in her children's schools and their activities. She volunteered as room mother, teacher's aid, playground monitor and scout leader.Essie spearheaded numerous projects and fundraisers to provide scholarships for Catholic Education. In the 1960's Essie undertook raising awareness for sex education for young women, during a time when that subject was rarely broached.She was president of Park Foothills Garden Club, Christ Child Society, El Paso Women's Club and her beloved Lebanese American Ladies Club. Here, the mission was to send money to war torn Lebanon, the country of her ancestors.Her darkest day was June 26th, 1976 when she lost her third born child, Stephen Joseph, to a car accident. Deeply inconsolable, she searched for solace and prayer amongst others who had suffered similar loss. Unable to find what she needed, she began St. Mathews Prayer Chain. For the past 44 years, this non-denominational organization has served as a source of comfort for anyone in need. She remained committed to its mission throughout her life.Essie loved people and she loved life. Travel was a deep passion of hers. Thus, she set out to facilitate as many adventures as possible for her family. Such as: road trips to national parks, New York City's World's Fair and a stop in our nation's capital. Essie and Joe ventured to six different continents with great appreciation for the diversity of people, culture and country.She would always say, "Unless you see life in three dimensions, you can not fully appreciate it." And so, she traveled. To this day, her children carry on her legacy with deep appreciation and reverence for mother earth and the abundance of life.Essie's token expression was "carry yourself with dignity and respect" and "believe that there is nothing in this world that you can not achieve."She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Joseph, her parents Wade and Emily Daw and her brother Yazbek Daw. She is survived by her husband Joseph John, her sister Madeline Jabor and husband Tony, her brother Jimmy Daw and his wife Lois and her children Michael, Madeline and Jeanette Ayoub. Also her Grandchildren: Stephanie Woehr and husband Gene, Lauren Elvington and husband Will, Alison Nohinek and husband James, Emily Campbell and husband Colin, Elliot Ayoub and wife Melissa, Julian Maese and wife Melanie; Great grand children: Marisa and Dylan Woehr, Conner and Case Campbell, Aiden and Owen Elvington, Lee and Patrick Ayoub, Roman and Adele Nohinek and Cora Maese.A private memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 12:30pm MST at Restlawn Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. Because of the pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. But, the service will be live streamed on the Martin Funeral Home West Facebook Page.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date following the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.