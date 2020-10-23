Esperanza Carrillo

Esperanza CarrilloEl Paso - Esperanza Q. CarrilloMay 1, 1933 - October 20, 2020Our precious and beloved mother, Esperanza (Hope) Carrillo was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas and a proud graduate of Ysleta High School, class of 1953. She had an enduring passion and joyfulness for sewing…it brought her lots of comfort and many days of fulfillment over the years. She also loved to garden…she had a wonderful yard, full of flowers, plants, and vegetables. She could be found working around in her garden almost every day…enjoying the beauty and bounty from the soil.Our mother was a devout Catholic, living the Golden Rule - "Do unto others as you would have them do onto you". She lived her life with a beautiful kindness…always welcoming everyone and always inquiring of their well-being.She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren… spending lots of quality time with them as much as possible. Our beautiful mother was a blessing on this earth and will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her, especially her family.She is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Carrillo Sr.; father, Jose R. Quiñones; mother, Josefina Torres Quiñones; and brother, Ignacio Quiñones.She is survived by her brother, Jesus Quiñones; sister, Ofelia Quiñones Crespin; sons, Francisco Carrillo Jr. (Grace), Ruben Carrillo and Ernesto Carrillo (Anabeli); daughters, Olga Carrillo, Norma Carrillo Garcia, and Lucille Johnson (Jack); grandchildren, Valerie Carrillo Zara, Samuel Carrillo, Vincent Garcia (Michele), Nicholas Garcia (Nicole), Amanda Means (Aaron), Juan Carrillo, Aaron Johnson (Thania), Sophia Carrillo and Samantha Carrillo; great grandchildren, Sophia Bleau, Samuel Urrutia, and Aubrey Garcia.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and cemetery burial will be limited.Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.