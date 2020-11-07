Esperanza Flores Azpilcueta
El Paso - Esperanza Flores Azpilcueta 79 y.o. of El Paso, died Oct. 29, 2020
She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Consuelo Quintero and Manuel Azpilcueta Guzman.
She was a wonderful wife and mother, always selfless and putting her family first.
Preceded by her husband Juan Flores and son Sergio Flores.
Survived by 6 children: Juan Flores, Rafael Flores, Leonor Phillips, Blanca Harvey, Ana Romero, Luis Flores
11 Grandchildren: Edgar Flores, Juan Daniel Flores, Danielle Harvey, Shelby Harvey, Stephanie Pittard, Priscila Cho, Jessica Flores, Alejandra Flores, Luis Flores, Scyla Romero, Daniel Romero
5 Great Grandchildren: Isabelle Flores, Alexa Flores, Ryan R. Garza, Liam Cho, Ian S. Pittard