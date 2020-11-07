1/
Esperanza Flores Azpilcueta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esperanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esperanza Flores Azpilcueta

El Paso - Esperanza Flores Azpilcueta 79 y.o. of El Paso, died Oct. 29, 2020

She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Consuelo Quintero and Manuel Azpilcueta Guzman.

She was a wonderful wife and mother, always selfless and putting her family first.

Preceded by her husband Juan Flores and son Sergio Flores.

Survived by 6 children: Juan Flores, Rafael Flores, Leonor Phillips, Blanca Harvey, Ana Romero, Luis Flores

11 Grandchildren: Edgar Flores, Juan Daniel Flores, Danielle Harvey, Shelby Harvey, Stephanie Pittard, Priscila Cho, Jessica Flores, Alejandra Flores, Luis Flores, Scyla Romero, Daniel Romero

5 Great Grandchildren: Isabelle Flores, Alexa Flores, Ryan R. Garza, Liam Cho, Ian S. Pittard






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved