Esperanza "Espy" Macias



El Paso - Esperanza "Espy" Leal Macias 82, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Esperanza is survived by her seven children: Manny; Henry; David; Danny; Dino and his wife, Priscilla; Richard and his wife, Liza; Jennifer Denise and her husband Sergio; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gloria, Linda and Ana. Esperanza was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Enrique "Henry" Macias, and her brothers, David Leal and Rodolfo Leal.



Esperanza met the love of her life, Henry Macias, when they both worked at Farah Manufacturing. After marriage and beginning their family, Esperanza began her career with the Ysleta Independent School District at Thomas Manor Elementary School's Cafeteria where she worked for 37 years until her retirement in 2009. Espy will always be remembered as a beautiful and graceful lady who was always willing to lend a helping hand.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915; with Recitation of the rosary at 7:00pm.



Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd., El Paso, TX 79925



Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, where Esperanza will be laid to eternal rest alongside her beloved husband, Henry.



Esperanza's sons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include, her son-in-law, her fourteen grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.