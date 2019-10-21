|
Esperanza Martinez
- - Esperanza Martinez, loving wife and mother of three was called home to our Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Espy raised her three sons, Victor, Eugene, and Adrian Chavira before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Thomas Martinez. She always provided unconditional support to all that were dear to her, never expecting anything in return.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Luz and Francisco Melendez, sisters, Alicia Chavira and Estella Medrano. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Martinez; sister, Ofelia Serna; sons, Victor, Eugene, and Adrian Chavira, grandchildren, Danielle Hostetler, Crystal Chavira, Nichole Llamas, Christian Chavira, Jacob Chavira, Cassandra Chavira, Bryson Beaman; and great grandchildren, Eva and Mathew Arguijo, Ryan Ortega, Austin Hostetler, and countless loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the many doctors who cared for our mother, Espy, and to the Cardiac Surgical team, medical staff and ICU Unit at Providence Sierra Campus for their devoted efforts and dedication.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church at 12200 Vista del Sol Dr. 79936 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00am
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019