Esperanza "Hope" Minjares
El Paso - Esperanza "Hope" Minjares entered into the hands of our Lord on Friday, January 17th 2020 at the age of 93. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and caregiver to all and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Aramis and Pilar Ayala, her sisters; Evangelina, Rosario "Chata", Pilar, Jesusita "Baby", and brother Manuel. She is survived by her children; Jose Eduardo (Irma) and Fernando (Esther), her beloved sister Yolanda and brother Aramis, her 6 grandchildren; Sandy, Christina, Monique, Jacob, Laura, Aaron and her beloved 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with a Rosary service at 7:00PM at the San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020