Esperanza S. Najera
El Paso - Esperanza S. Najera, 96, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Miguel T. Najera, her parents and siblings. Survived by her children Juan Manuel Najera, Miguel Najera (Delma), Javier Najera (Martha), Maria Bertha Suarez, Ofelia Samples and Lily Najera; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 10 am to 12 Noon at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil beginning at 12 Noon. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Interment will be in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020