Esperanza Yudico
El Paso - Esperanza Yudico, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in El Paso, TX. A lifelong resident of El Paso, Esperanza was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished being with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband
Roberto Yudico Jr., parents, Antonio and Soledad Gonzalez, brother Ramiro Gonzalez and sister Consuelo Salazar. Esperanza is survived by her son, Robert Yudico and daughters, Rebecca Yudico (Israel Cortez) and Cristina Yudico Sanchez (Jesus Sanchez), grandson,
Isaac Noah Sanchez, sister, Gloria Telles and beloved nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Vigil service will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 6:00 pm at
Hillcrest Chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Inurnment services will follow at a later date. Funeral Services are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home a Dignity Provider, 1060 North Carolina Dr., (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019