Esteban Soto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esteban's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esteban Soto

El Paso - Our dearly beloved father and husband Esteban Soto passed away on Monday, June 8 at 8:40am. He will be dearly missed by his wife Angela V. Soto, his 3 sons Esteban Soto Jr., Javier Soto, and Sergio Soto his 2 daughters Estela Soto and Angela Soto. 10 grandkids and 20 great grandkids. A visitation will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm with a vigil beginning at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Vigil
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved