Esteban Soto
El Paso - Our dearly beloved father and husband Esteban Soto passed away on Monday, June 8 at 8:40am. He will be dearly missed by his wife Angela V. Soto, his 3 sons Esteban Soto Jr., Javier Soto, and Sergio Soto his 2 daughters Estela Soto and Angela Soto. 10 grandkids and 20 great grandkids. A visitation will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm with a vigil beginning at 3:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.