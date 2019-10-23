|
|
Estela A. Crowson
El Paso - Estela A. Crowson, a native El Pasoan, passed away at the age of 98 on October 19, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1921. She worked for 26 years as a Certified Dental Assistant and was President of the El Paso Dental Assistants during 1964-65. Estela gave her life to Our Lord Jesus Christ in 1976 and was a faithful parishioner of Abundant Living Faith Center for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Carmen Armendariz, her siblings Alberto Armendariz and Julieta Mena. Survivors include her daughters Estela R. Camarillo, Veronica R. Gomez, sons Albert Rodarte and Alfred Crowson; grandchildren David & Michael Camarillo, Leti Perez, Tony Gomez, Sal, Eric & Matthew Rodarte, Christopher, Colleen & Jacob Crowson; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Abundant Living Faith Center (Youth Bldg.), 1000 Valley Crest 79907 with Pastor Jimmy Salas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ().
www.FunerariaDelAngelCentral.com
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019