Estela Richards



El Paso - On June 8, 2019 Stella Richards went to be with our Heavenly Father. Stella was born October 11, 1940 in El Paso Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Apolinar and Rutila Provencio. Stella lived her life to the fullest and was the glue of her large and loving family. Her favorite past-times were reading, visiting with her friends, watching movies, and walking her dog Frankie. Stella had the ability to teach people in a deep and positive way. She was known most for her fun and light-hearted spirit and her love for laughter. She is survived by her sister, Rosario Spratley, Jose Cordero Sr. (Father of her children) Jose Cordero Jr (son), Joel Cordero (son), Larry Cordero (son), Joanna Dominguez (daughter), Kathy Gamez, (daughter) and many Grand children. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Stella are invited to join us in celebrating her life at:Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, Texas 79915 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Viewing 3-4 p.m. Service to begin at 4 p.m. Immediately after, there will be a gathering of family and friends at: 712 Chelsea El Paso, Texas 79903 Published in El Paso Times on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary