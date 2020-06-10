Estela VegaEl Paso - Mrs. Estela Vega entered the Lord's Kingdom on June 8, 2020 reuniting with her husband, parents, siblings, numerous relatives and friends. She was a longtime Sunland Park, NM resident. She is survived by her daughter Bertha (Fernando), her son Rito Jr., (Maria E). Grandchildren Babette, Rito III, Priscilla and Maria and 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers, numerous relatives, God-children and countless friends. Our Mother the best Mother God gave us. She will be dearly missed by all. Visitation June 12, 2020 2pm-5pm Mass 3pm. Cremation will be at a later date. San Jose Funeral Home Central, 601 S.Virginia St.