Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Embry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Roberta Embry


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Estella Roberta Embry Obituary
Estella Roberta Embry

El Paso - Estella Roberta Embry, 96, born June 7, 1922 and passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She loved working in her yard, read her bible daily and faithfully attended Community Baptist Church until she became ill and could no longer attend. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Concepcion Turner, Brothers William and Frank Turner, Sisters Elena Fluellen and Connie Fair, Husband Homer Embry and Daughter Frances Wilson.

She is survived by daughter Helen Brown (Norris), Sons Alphonso Parks (Francine) and Edward Parks. Grandchildren, Brenda L. Avery, Lynda R. Copeland (Paul), Michelle Palmore (Barry), Cassandra U. Wilson (Mark), Gary H. Avery and Lisa C. Atkins (Elton). Great-Grandchildren, Shanae Copeland, Tanisha Pugh and Tiffany Tachiquin (Gabe), Kizhonie Blundt, O'Sean, Gabriella Tachiquin, Adam Avery, Austin Smith and Chazz Atkins. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Turner. Nephews Chance Williams (Arnette) and Vance Turner. Nieces Ellen Tipps (Azil Sr), Janice Golphin, Sheryl Turner and many more great nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.