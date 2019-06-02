|
Estella Roberta Embry
El Paso - Estella Roberta Embry, 96, born June 7, 1922 and passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She loved working in her yard, read her bible daily and faithfully attended Community Baptist Church until she became ill and could no longer attend. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Concepcion Turner, Brothers William and Frank Turner, Sisters Elena Fluellen and Connie Fair, Husband Homer Embry and Daughter Frances Wilson.
She is survived by daughter Helen Brown (Norris), Sons Alphonso Parks (Francine) and Edward Parks. Grandchildren, Brenda L. Avery, Lynda R. Copeland (Paul), Michelle Palmore (Barry), Cassandra U. Wilson (Mark), Gary H. Avery and Lisa C. Atkins (Elton). Great-Grandchildren, Shanae Copeland, Tanisha Pugh and Tiffany Tachiquin (Gabe), Kizhonie Blundt, O'Sean, Gabriella Tachiquin, Adam Avery, Austin Smith and Chazz Atkins. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Turner. Nephews Chance Williams (Arnette) and Vance Turner. Nieces Ellen Tipps (Azil Sr), Janice Golphin, Sheryl Turner and many more great nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Service will take place Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019