Estella S. Clary
El Paso - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter, Estella S. Clary, was called Home by the Lord on October 9, 2019.
Estella was beautiful and caring person. Her life was her children and grandchildren. She opened her home to those in need and treated all as family. She was very supportive of her husband through thick and thin and was the epitome of the perfect and proud Army spouse, Mother, Grandmother, and friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert W. Clary; son, Mike Palacios Jr.; daughters, Sylvia Palacios, Stella Marie Rosales; favorite son-in-law, Rudy Rosales; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jaclyn, and Joshua Rosales; parents, Ramon and Eva Sanchez; brothers, Ramon Sanchez Jr., Enrique Sanchez, Hector Sanchez; and sister, Irma Castillo.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment: Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019