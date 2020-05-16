|
Estelle Joy Goldman
El Paso - Estelle B. Goldman passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was survived by her children, Merton (Laura), Eddie (Susie), Jimmy (Susan Monty), and Marilyn Rotwein (Richard). She was also survived by her eleven grandchildren Mateo (Eli) and Mia Goldman, Jessica Pretiger (Justin), Shauna, Alyssa, and Molly Goldman, Joe and Mark Goldman, Ross, Elliot and Meredith Rotwein, three great grandsons (Kai Silva, John and Nathan Pretiger), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was born on July 14, 1925 to Rose and Morris Bilsky in New Bedford, MA. She was pre-deceased by her dear husband Nathan of 49 years, her parents, her brother, Merton, and her sister, Pearl. She moved to El Paso with her husband in 1947 after World War II. She attended nursing school and Parsons School of Design before she married. Later in life, she returned to school and graduated with a Fine Arts degree from UTEP. She was involved in teaching and promoting art and enjoyed showing her ceramics and paintings. As a team, Nathan and Estelle were co-founders of the El Paso Diabetes Association and helped develop The Amigo Airshow. Donations can be made to her charities of choice: Hospice of El Paso, Temple Mt. Sinai, or the Humane Society of El Paso.
Published in El Paso Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020