Ester MartinezAlbuquerque - Ester Martinez (88 years old) was called home on July 1, 2020. She died peacefully after a brief illness. Ester's faith, courage, quick wit and humor are the highlights of a life well lived. All of her children loved her very much and stand proud to call her MOTHER.We wish to offer a special thank you to Dr. Xu Zhi and Mom's Princeton Place Family and Staff (Albuquerque, New Mexico).Ester is survived by her children and their spouses Jose Martinez, Susan and Carl Williamson, Ana and Fook Lee, Roberto Moya, and Michael Artalejo. Her brothers and their spouses Ramon and Nena Martinez; Julian and Gloria Martinez; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Ester's Homegoing Service will be Friday, July 10th, 2020, 3:30-6:30PM (with Rosary at 4PM) at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso Texas. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery (The Interment will be for Family only)."Much Loved ... Always In Our Hearts""Be assured that God loves you and that He understands how much you are hurting. Run to the shelter of the most high where you will find sweet rest (Psalm 91:1-2)"