1/1
Esther Granado
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Granado

Las Cruces - Esther Granado, 90

Loving mother and grandmother, Esther L. Granado (born Esther Leroy), 90, reunited with her husband Thursday, July 16, 2020, with her family by her side in Las Cruces, NM.

Esther was born March 6, 1930 in El Paso, Texas to Guadalupe Lopez and Luis Leroy. Growing up, Esther helped make the adobe bricks to build her father's store where she later worked. She married her best friend, Simon Granado, on November 2, 1948 in El Paso, Texas. Together they lived in Spain with their 4 children while Simon was in the Air Force. Esther and Simon returned to El Paso where they started and managed a successful cleaning business for over 20 years.

She was a devout Catholic and could be found at church every Sunday morning.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Toni Trujillo (David), of Las Cruces, NM; sons Simon Granado Jr. (Teresa) of Chapparal, NM; and Victor Granado of El Paso, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, son, and grandson.

Services to celebrate her life will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service reserved for family only. Services will be streamed live.

In Lieu of floral arrangements the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Esther Granado to Mesilla Valley Hospice.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved