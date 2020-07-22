Esther Granado
Las Cruces - Esther Granado, 90
Loving mother and grandmother, Esther L. Granado (born Esther Leroy), 90, reunited with her husband Thursday, July 16, 2020, with her family by her side in Las Cruces, NM.
Esther was born March 6, 1930 in El Paso, Texas to Guadalupe Lopez and Luis Leroy. Growing up, Esther helped make the adobe bricks to build her father's store where she later worked. She married her best friend, Simon Granado, on November 2, 1948 in El Paso, Texas. Together they lived in Spain with their 4 children while Simon was in the Air Force. Esther and Simon returned to El Paso where they started and managed a successful cleaning business for over 20 years.
She was a devout Catholic and could be found at church every Sunday morning.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Toni Trujillo (David), of Las Cruces, NM; sons Simon Granado Jr. (Teresa) of Chapparal, NM; and Victor Granado of El Paso, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, son, and grandson.
Services to celebrate her life will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this will be a private service reserved for family only. Services will be streamed live.
In Lieu of floral arrangements the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Esther Granado to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
