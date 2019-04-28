Esther Lozano



El Paso - El Paso - Esther Lozano, 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2019.



She was born May 17, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Esther loved her Dallas Cowboys and UTEP Miners and loved watching March Madness. She was her nephews and nieces biggest fan in whatever sport they played and supported any event they had. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and loved decorating her Christmas trees while listening to Eydie Gorme. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isabel (Chava) and Socorro A. Lozano. Esther is survived by her two brothers Alfredo and Martin Lozano; four sisters, Estella Cabral, Yolanda Corral, Terri Partida, and Irma Avila. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2905 Alabama Street. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. A special thank you to Envision Hospice and Javier Alvarado and his staff for the excellent care you gave Esther. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast.