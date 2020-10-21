1/2
Esther M. Hernandez
Esther M. Hernandez

El Paso - Esther M. Hernandez passed away October 17, 2020 at the age of 90. Esther was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX and a 1947 Graduate of Bowie High School. Esther worked for over 20 years at W. T. Grant. Esther later became co-owner of Paisano Truck Stop along with her beloved husband of 53 years, Ernesto: who awaits her arrival in heaven where they will once again be joined for all eternity.

Preceded in death by her Mother, Father (Magdalena and Alberto Menchaca), and 11 siblings.

Survived by her 4 children - Ernesto Hernandez (Marisela), Raul Hernandez (Rachel), Elva Duchene (Ralph), Irma Vasquez (Richard), 11 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, brother Armando Menchaca, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
